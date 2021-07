Shohei Ohtani has accomplished feats on the field this season like few have ever seen. And now his jerseys are breaking records, too. On Wednesday night, an autographed 2021 Ohtani All-Star jersey was auctioned off by Major League Baseball and closed at $130,210, making it the highest-priced item on MLB Auctions, dating to 2001. The previous record was set just three days prior by, of course, a 2021 Ohtani game-used Angels jersey, which closed at $121,800.