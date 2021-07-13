Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Carroll County in north central Maryland * Until 545 AM EDT Tuesday. * At 1138 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Taneytown... Union Bridge Uniontown... Linwood Harney... Keymar Keysville... Detour Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.