Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Showers and thunderstorms possible today as humidity builds

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms are possible today as more humidity builds in Connecticut. Tuesday will see clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s. Storms are also possible in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday and Thursday will both see temperatures in the mid-80s. Storms are also possible both days. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with...

connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Humid#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. A few pop-up summertime showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon going into the evening hours. However, Tuesday, it will be hot and humid again. We will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will remain hot and humid. We will have a high of 97, with real feel values over 100 being possible. No rain is in the forecast for Wednesday. Thursday will be a similar forecast. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies, and real feel values will be over 100. Friday could be the day we finally see 100 here in Texoma. If we do not see it on Friday, we may see it on Saturday or Sunday. The high for both days will be 101. However, a late summer “cold” front will come in Sunday night. This front will bring rain chances with it Sunday night going into Monday.
Savannah, GAWJCL

More showers and thunderstorms today with tropical downpours

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A weak area of low pressure is going to bring us a good chance for rain late morning through the early evening. There will be tropical downpours with some areas picking up over .50” of rain. The severe threat is low this afternoon. There will be lots of clouds throughout the day, so afternoon temperatures will be held down below average with most areas in the mid to upper-80s.
Yakima, WAnbcrightnow.com

Stray showers and thunderstorms

Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s. Monsoon moisture continues to move through the region in waves... keeping much of the region in a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and stray thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm that does develop will be capable of brief moderate/heavy downpours, gust 30-40 mph and lightning. Fire danger from lightning strikes will be lessen because of the accompanying rain with today's storms. The best chance for showers will be from the lower Yakima Valley into the Blues. Showers and storm chances decrease after 3-4 AM Wednesday.
Environmentwtvy.com

Showers & Thunderstorms To Return

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday across the Wiregrass as deeper moisture returns. We’ll see the heat ease a touch, but daily highs will still reach the lower 90s. Look for drier weather later in the week as highs return to the middle 90s. TONIGHT –...
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

Humidity Continues Today; Showers Possible Tonight

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a day with plenty of sunshine, some haze and a bit of smoke. There will still be some smoke and haze today, but not as bad as it was Monday and it will clear up as the day continues. Yesterday, the smoke and haze became...
EnvironmentWAVY News 10

Blog: Summer Humidity With A Few Showers

A typical summer recipe for the next few days means a combination of a few things: heat, humidity, sunshine & afternoon showers. The clouds leftover from last night’s rain/thunderstorms are departing the region through late morning. Increasing sun will get our afternoon temperatures to reach the 90° for most locations. Humidity values will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s for most of the afternoon.
EnvironmentYubaNet

Widespread sprinkles and thunderstorms possible today

Widespread sprinkles, or light showers, possible today. Mainly late day thunderstorm chances expected over the Sierra Nevada through the week. Cooler temperatures persist today before warming to above average again by mid-week. Monsoon moisture covers the region early this morning with TPW around 1 to 1.25 inches. The deepening moisture,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy