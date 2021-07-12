Transcript: Scott Satterfield gives a Louisville football update

You can find video of today’s press conference here. (On the overall health of the team) The guys have had a good summer, I think pretty much everybody’s back. You’re going to have a guy here or there that misses a little bit of time with maybe a soft tissue injury here or there, but usually that’s only maybe a couple of days. All our guys have been out working, some guys a little bit limited, but predominantly, everybody’s out there. They’ve been working hard this whole summer, and really shouldn’t be at full strength once we head to camp.