Louisville, KY

Transcript: Scott Satterfield gives a Louisville football update

By Mike Rutherford
Card Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can find video of today’s press conference here. (On the overall health of the team) The guys have had a good summer, I think pretty much everybody’s back. You’re going to have a guy here or there that misses a little bit of time with maybe a soft tissue injury here or there, but usually that’s only maybe a couple of days. All our guys have been out working, some guys a little bit limited, but predominantly, everybody’s out there. They’ve been working hard this whole summer, and really shouldn’t be at full strength once we head to camp.

