Plymouth, IN

Woman Accused of Crashing Vehicle into Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Starting Fire

By Michael Gallenberger
max983.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was arrested on suspicion of arson, following an incident at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses near Plymouth. Marshall County sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 9000 block of Suter Road around 2:00 a.m. Friday, after someone reported that a vehicle drove into the side of the church, something was on fire, and a woman was throwing rocks at the building. Police say it appeared that an “unknown liquid was poured all over” and someone tried to start a fire near the front entrance.

