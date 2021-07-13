Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Summoners War: Lost Centuria announces Goodwill Contest and adds two new monsters

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCom2uS’ hit PvP title Summoners War: Lost Centuria has just launched a friendly competition mode where players can host their own matches. The fully configurable mode lets fans customize their very own personalized tournaments to test their mettle against other Summoners across the globe, taking things up a notch for the most competitive players who’re always looking for the next big fight.

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goodwill#War#Goodwill Contest#Com2us#Pvp#Scarab#The Inugami Of Light#Continuous Recovery#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Summoners Fate preview - "Hurling squirrels in a roguelike deck builder"

Familiar and yet ever-changing, Summoners Fate lets you play as the all-powerful Guide, shaping worlds and leaving “poof”-filled destruction in your wake. As you harness the primordial magic in your journey to the Beyond, you’ll battle Lich Kings, recruit wayward Treants, and sing a happy birthday to a bunch of goblins partying in the woods.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Roterra Extreme - Great Escape is bringing the intense puzzle adventure to Android on July 15th, with pre-registration now open on Google Play

Roterra Extreme - Great Escape is coming to Google Play on July 15th following its success on the App Store, inviting players to dive back into the enchanting world of Roterra. Dig-iT! Games dubs the puzzle adventure as their most challenging game in the series, giving fans of hardcore logic puzzles the chance to flex their brain cells some more.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Evil Genius 2 Adds Two Henchmen with New DLC Packs

Game company Rebellion recently added two new DLC packs to video game Evil Genius 2. The two new henchmen that will join the game are Pyro and Doomhilda. Both characters will be added via two new DLC packs, which are Team Fortress 2: Pyro Pack and The Rise of the Valkyries DLC pack. The prior is now available to download for free while the latter can be purchased separately for $4.99 or can be accessed via the Season Pass.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review - "The sky's somewhat limited"

How do you bring back an old, creaky Zelda game without enraging fans of the original or alienating new players with clunky mechanics?. In 2019, Nintendo provided an almost perfect answer to that question with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Here was a thoughtful remake that faithfully followed the original's blueprint, but with modern building materials.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Twitch streamer Ninja will be a free playable hero in RAID: Shadow Legends

RAID: Shadow Legends is set to have a major collaboration with one of the most famous gaming and entertainment personalities. Plarium Global LTD, the developers of RAID, have announced that the famous streaming personality, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will be the new playable Legendary Champion in RAID: Shadow Legends. He would...
FIFANME

EA promises new ‘Star Wars’ games announcements will come in 2022

Pre-empting expectations ahead of EA Play Live later this month, EA has said that they won’t show any Star Wars titles during the showcase. Tweeting from the official EA Star Wars account, the publisher said, “We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd”, quelling prospects of reveals of a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order.
Video GamesNME

‘Warframe’ cross-play and cross-save announced alongside ‘The New War’

Digital Extremes took to Twitch to host Warframe celebration TennoCon 2021, announcing The New War expansion as well as cross-play and cross-save. Warframe is a cooperative third-person looter shooter that is available on several platforms. As announced at TennoCon, all players will be able to enjoy simultaneous releases of all future updates coming to Warframe, including The New War expansion.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

A Fullmetal Alchemist mobile title has just been announced by Square Enix

In celebration of the Fullmetal Alchemist 20th anniversary, the beloved IP is giving fans a lot more to look forward to to feed their fandom. Square Enix has just announced a brand new Fullmetal Alchemist game on mobile, and we’re supposedly getting more details about it later this year. Unfortunately, there’s really not much to go on as of yet, since details are pretty sparse. Square Enix has been busy lately, but here’s hoping this FMA game won’t fall by the wayside.
RetailNintendo Insider

Crysis Remastered To Receive Nintendo Switch Physical Release

Koch Media and Crytek have confirmed that Crysis Remastered will receive a physical release on Nintendo Switch later this year. This standalone retail version will include “an exclusive bonus art card as a collector’s item for fans of the series.”. Crysis was originally released for PC back in 2007, and...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Path of Exile: Expedition Announced, Adds 19 New Skill and Support Gems

Grinding Gear Games finally unveiled the next big expansion and League coming to Path of Exile – Expedition. It goes live on July 23rd for PC and July 28th for consoles with the “story” focused on the Kalguuran expedition that returns to Wraeclast to unearth relics. Naturally, the player will help in this endeavor, planting explosives and excavating different rewards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy