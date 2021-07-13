Summoners War: Lost Centuria announces Goodwill Contest and adds two new monsters

Game company Rebellion recently added two new DLC packs to video game Evil Genius 2. The two new henchmen that will join the game are Pyro and Doomhilda. Both characters will be added via two new DLC packs, which are Team Fortress 2: Pyro Pack and The Rise of the Valkyries DLC pack. The prior is now available to download for free while the latter can be purchased separately for $4.99 or can be accessed via the Season Pass.