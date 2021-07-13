Summoners War: Lost Centuria announces Goodwill Contest and adds two new monsters
Com2uS’ hit PvP title Summoners War: Lost Centuria has just launched a friendly competition mode where players can host their own matches. The fully configurable mode lets fans customize their very own personalized tournaments to test their mettle against other Summoners across the globe, taking things up a notch for the most competitive players who’re always looking for the next big fight.www.pocketgamer.com
