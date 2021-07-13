Cancel
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Dean Chynoweth as assistant coach

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 days ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Dean Chynoweth as an assistant coach on Monday.

He replaces former assistant Dave Hakstol, recently named the Seattle Kraken franchise’s first head coach.

Chynoweth, 52, spent the past three seasons as a Carolina Hurricanes assistant.

“After spending time with Dean, it became clear that his knowledge, passion and personality would make him the right fit,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We’re fortunate to add someone of his quality and experience to our staff.”

A Calgary native, Chynoweth was a first-round pick of the New York Islanders in 1987. The defenseman played in parts of nine seasons in the NHL and registered 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) and 667 penalty minutes in 241 games with the Islanders (1988-95) and Boston Bruins (1995-97).

“As someone who grew up in western Canada and watched the Maple Leafs on ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ every weekend, I’m thrilled to join the team’s coaching staff,” Chynoweth said. “I’m very excited for the opportunity to work alongside Sheldon, the rest of the staff and the talented group of players in Toronto.”

He began his NHL coaching career as an assistant with the Islanders (2009-12) before spending four seasons as a head coach in the AHL.

–Field Level Media

