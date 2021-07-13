Cancel
Texas State

Texas man pleads guilty to reduced weapons charges

By Cheryl Higginson Daily News Staff Writer
 15 days ago

A cross-country trucker whose defense was that he didn’t know he was in violation of Michigan gun laws was sentenced on reduced weapons charges in 51st Circuit Court Monday. Gary L. Brown of Texas pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges Monday appearing via Zoom video conferencing. He pleaded to attempting to possess a loaded firearm in a vehicle and failure to present a non-residential permit to carry a concealed weapon. He was originally charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony.

