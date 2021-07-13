From the record for July 13

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Madison Heights woman on a charge of fraud after she allegedly used a stolen credit card at three Scottville businesses Sunday. A woman reported a stolen wallet and was notified of suspicious activity on one of the cards in the wallet. Deputies tracked the use of the credit card via a security footage at Dollar General, the Admiral gas station and the Wesco gas station. Deputies state the woman was located on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township and arrested at 2:46 p.m. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.