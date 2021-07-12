Cancel
After criticism, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith clarifies comments about MLB star Shohei Ohtani

 16 days ago

Stephen A. Smith isn’t known for measured takes, but the ESPN host drew heat for comments he made Monday about MLB star Shohei Ohtani. During a segment on Monday’s First Take about the Los Angeles Angels phenom, Smith said it was bad for baseball that Ohtani has become the face of the sport — not because of his performance on the field, but because he prefers to speak in Japanese and address the media through an interpreter.

