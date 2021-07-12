Napa Valley Football/Track and Field: Morrison to catch and sprint for Whittier

Many high school athletes who compete in both football and track and field start out in the former and do the latter only to get better at the former. But Seth Morrison started in track way back in the first grade. Football came eight years later. But he became as talented in football as in track over the years. That’s why he’ll continue to compete in both sports next school year when he attends Whitter College, a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference of NCAA Division III.