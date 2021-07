It was the middle of the night by the time Jake Reed arrived alone in Norfolk, Va., and checked into a waterside hotel. He had spent the previous day packing up one temporary home and pondering the challenges of finding another. In the past two months, the right-handed pitcher had been released by the Angels’ Triple-A team in Salt Lake City, signed by the Dodgers and sent to their Triple-A team in Oklahoma City, promoted to the big leagues for the first time at age 28, designated for assignment, and claimed on waivers by the Rays.