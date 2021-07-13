Milwaukee Brewers choose catcher Wes Clarke in Round 10 of 2021 MLB Draft

For their second of two picks out of South Carolina to conclude day two of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected catcher Wes Clarke. The junior backstop had actually been chosen by the Brewers once before, back in Round 40 of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school. He obviously elected not to sign in order to attend South Carolina, but the Brewers apparently kept tabs on him and felt good enough to make a much more significant commitment to him three years later.