NASHVILLE (AP) — Bum Phillips and Jeff Fisher and former general manager Floyd Reese will be the newest members of the Tennessee Titans’ ring of honor. The Titans announced Wednesday that the trio will be inducted this season with Phillips being honored Sept. 26 during a game against Indianapolis. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk gave Fisher, Reese and Phillips’ family the news. “I am so excited to recognize these important figures in our team’s history,” Adams Strunk said. “Each had a significant hand in the success of their eras.” Phillips took over the thenHouston Oilers after eight losing seasons and led them to back-to-back AFC championship games as part of the “Luv Ya Blue” era. His .608 winning percentage is the best for a coach with at least two full seasons at 59-38. Fisher remains the franchise’s winningest coach with two AFC championship games, and he led the renamed Titans to the 2000 Super Bowl after overseeing the team’s relocation to Tennessee. Under Fisher, the Titans tied the St. Louis Rams for the most wins between 1999 and 2003 with 61. Reese spent 21 years with the franchise starting as a position coach and is the winningest general manager in the team’s history with 11 playoff berths during his tenure. Reese hired Fisher as head coach, drafted 2003 AP NFL co-MVP Steve McNair, Eddie George, Jevon Kearse and claimed Frank Wycheck off waivers.