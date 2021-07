With all the negativity going on in the world, it's awesome to see a story about positivity. Especially right here in Victoria. Ten-year-old Ryan Flores, of Victoria, is doing a challenge for our community. Ryan will be doing free yards for veterans, single parents, the disabled, and those who are currently serving our country! How amazing is this? Ryan has a goal of 50 yards. Ryan is part of a program called the 50 Yard Challenge from the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service. Visit Ryan's Facebook page.