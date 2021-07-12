Cancel
Titans claim conference crown

By Peter Huguenin
nonpareilonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Central baseball clinched its spot at the top of the Hawkeye 10 standings on Monday with a 10-0 over Denison-Schleswig at home thanks to a solid pitching performance from junior JC Dermody who only gave up two hits in 4 1/3 innings of work. The Titans scored two in...

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

