Titans claim conference crown

Meet the new coach – same as the old coach. The Collins’ volleyball team will have a new voice from the sidelines for the 2020 season, but it’s one that longtime Titans supporters will already be familiar with. Cary Clark takes over the program for the third time since the school opened in 2010. He initially took the program over in 2013, but left after one year to coach his eighth-grader’s team in Louisville. He returned in 2015 and was the coach until 2018 when he took a new job at North Laurel. Last year, he was coaching at Asbury University, but now he’s back at Collins and wants to return the program to the levels it reached in his most recent stint.