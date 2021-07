One of the faces of British athletics, Katarina Johnson-Thompson had appeared ideally placed to star at Tokyo 2020. The 28-year-old has emerged from humble beginnings on the Netherley estate on Merseyside to become Great Britain’s latest golden heptathlon hope, but a cruel injury blow left Johnson-Thompson battling to even make the Olympics. Her achilles injury may have since dimmed her gold medal hopes but Johnson-Thompson is a battler who has fought to become a star from unspectacular beginnings on the Netherley estate on Merseyside. On the basis of recent form a medal would be a remarkable achievement but Johnson-Thompson has always had the capacity to surprise.