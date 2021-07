Trey Mancini wants to stay with the Orioles through the rebuilding project, but he acknowledged the situation is out of his hands. “Of course, I want to stay,” Mancini said Friday before the Orioles began the second half of their season against the Kansas City Royals. “I’ve always said that and I still do. But that is something that I can’t control … It’s a business and I know that, so whatever happens, it happens.