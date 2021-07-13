Cancel
MLB

Pete Alonso absolutely crushed the 2021 Home Run Derby

By David Salituro
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champ with an awesome display of raw power on Monday. While all eyes were on Shohei Ohtani in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field on Monday night, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso reminded everyone that he still has the most effortless, powerful swing in the league. Alonso hit 23 home runs to defeat Baltimore's Trey Mancini in the final and become the third player to repeat as Derby champion, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Yoenis Cespedes.

