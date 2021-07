Australian equestrian athlete and showjumper Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after a sample tested positive for cocaine, the country’s governing body for equestrian sports said in a statement on Wednesday.Kermond was quoted by The Australian newspaper as saying that he expressed remorse and was “extremely upset” about his actions.He said he believed the positive result was because of a “single recreational use of the drug” during a social event not linked to the sport.“I am extremely upset and remorseful as to what has happened, and I accept full responsibility. I am truly sorry as I...