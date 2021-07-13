Hancock College offering free tuition to all full-time students with Promise Plus program
Any full-time student attending Hancock College during the next two years will have the chance to receive free tuition and fees through the new Hancock Promise Plus program. The new program is an expansion of the Hancock Promise, which allows high school graduates in the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District to access up to their first two years at the college free of tuition or fees.santamariatimes.com
