Santa Maria, CA

Hancock College offering free tuition to all full-time students with Promise Plus program

By Laura Place lplace@santamariatimes.com
Santa Maria Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny full-time student attending Hancock College during the next two years will have the chance to receive free tuition and fees through the new Hancock Promise Plus program. The new program is an expansion of the Hancock Promise, which allows high school graduates in the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District to access up to their first two years at the college free of tuition or fees.

