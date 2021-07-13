Suns vs Bucks prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under and betting info for NBA Finals Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the series after a win in the last meeting between these teams, and now Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates have a chance to even things up on their home floor with a win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Last time out may have just been an off day for Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Suns, but they still lead 2-1. If Phoenix want to earn a title, they will have to keep their foot on the gas and get a victory on the road to quell the Bucks’ momentum. Game 4 tips off on Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ABC.