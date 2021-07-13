No change in state gas prices

After jumping 4 cents a gallon during the week of Independence Day, gas prices across the state held steady this week, AAA said in a press release. The average gas price in Tennessee is still $2.88 a gallon, the same as one week ago and one month ago, and 94 cents more than this time last year, said AAA. The average price of gas in Blount County held steady this week, still sitting at $2.84 a gallon. Gas in the Knoxville metro area also remained the same, with an average price of $2.88 per gallon.