Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blount County, TN

No change in state gas prices

By From staff reports
Daily Times
 14 days ago

After jumping 4 cents a gallon during the week of Independence Day, gas prices across the state held steady this week, AAA said in a press release. The average gas price in Tennessee is still $2.88 a gallon, the same as one week ago and one month ago, and 94 cents more than this time last year, said AAA. The average price of gas in Blount County held steady this week, still sitting at $2.84 a gallon. Gas in the Knoxville metro area also remained the same, with an average price of $2.88 per gallon.

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Blount County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
County
Blount County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy