Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 836 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christmas, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kearny, Dudleyville and Kelvin. This includes the following highways Route 77 between mile markers 130 and 134. Route 177 between mile markers 139 and 158. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Kearny, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Five takeaways from gripping officer testimony at the first January 6 hearing

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack at the Capitol held its first hearing on Tuesday with harrowing testimony from four officers who shared their stories of being attacked by the rioters. The three-hour hearing was the opening act for the committee that's preparing to investigate...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy