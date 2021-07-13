New Billings Grocery Store Opening Soon in Former Lucky’s

Confession: I'm born and raised in Missoula and I've never been huckleberry picking. I've certainly consumed my share of huckleberries, and all of my in-laws seem to love picking them by the gallons. But when we are all up at the lake together, and there's a choice of being in the lake/laying in the sun, or going out into the woods in 90 degree scorching heat to pick berries, call me crazy, but I've never chosen the latter. Thank Grohl for my in-laws though, Mom/aunts/sisters/brothers all make a mean Huckleberry Buckle!