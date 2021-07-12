Cancel
Africa

10 dead as rioting escalates over jailing of ex-South African president Zuma

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and vowed the police and army would restore order. Rioting in South Africa triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma has escalated as shopping centres in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked with burning tyres and the police and military struggled to contain the violence.

Indiagoodmenproject.com

South Africa Is Burning: The Legacy of Mandela Is Dead for a Nation of Thieves

It is indeed ironic that South Africa is “celebrating” Mandela Day[2], on 18th July, marking the birthday of the great international icon, amid serious civil unrest, resulting in the deaths of 72 South Africans.[3] In reality, the week has become a period of national mourning and reflection on the profound legacy left by the Great Madiba[4], as did Mahatma Gandhi[5] in India, at the time of Partition[6] when sectarian violence caused the butchering of millions. Division of British India[7] into Pakistan[8] and India was specifically designed by the departing British colonials[9] to create a rift between Hindus[10] and Muslims[11] on religious grounds. Similarly, South Africa is experiencing a divided citizenry, not based on religious grounds, but on their political affiliations, within the ruling Party, of the glorious liberation movement, the African National Congress[12], writing its darkest chapter in history, ever, of the country. The present civil unrest is generated for the protection of the former President Jacob Zuma[13], himself a respected liberationist, who was sentenced for 15 months in prison[14], in contempt of his own constitutional law in South Africa.[15]
ProtestsNBC San Diego

Photos Show South Africa Riots in the Wake Jacob Zuma Arrest

Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to police. Experts have suggested that underlying issues such as "rampant unemployment, widespread inequality and discontent with Covid-19 related restrictions are the powder keg." Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob...
AdvocacyBBC

South Africa Zuma riots: Fact-checking claims about the protests

As unrest spreads in South Africa following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, some social media users have been sharing misleading videos and pictures. The current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has urged South Africans to "refrain from posting and circulating inflammatory messages on social media, and from spreading rumours or false reports...".
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Societywashingtonnewsday.com

As the riot cleanup continues, South Africa’s president rallies his supporters.

As the riot cleanup continues, South Africa’s president rallies his supporters. On Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa joined post-riot clean-up activities, warning against vigilantism and attempting to prevent racial violence in the aftermath of the turmoil. More than 200 people were killed during a week of unrest in which...
AfricaBBC

South Africa Zuma riots: What's behind the violence and looting?

Some are calling events over the last week democratic South Africa's "darkest hour". Is it more than a spontaneous triggering of anger brought about by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma? Many analysts say it is and that there is a "third force" sympathetic to the former president at play.
AfricaCNBC

South Africa’s currency slides amid fatal riots following Zuma arrest

The rand was trading at around 14.56 to the dollar on Thursday afternoon, having started June below 13.75. With protests now in their seventh day after Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, 72 people have died and more than 1,200 have been arrested.
AfricaWashington Post

Why Ex-Leader Zuma’s Arrest Has Cast South Africa Into Turmoil

When Jacob Zuma was South Africa’s president, he clung to power through scandal after scandal, fending off multiple attempts to remove him. He finally quit in 2018 under threat of impeachment when his own party, the African National Congress, turned against him in the face of steeply falling electoral support. The law caught up with the 79-year-old Zuma in July, when he defied a court order to testify before a graft inquiry. His jailing triggered protests that claimed at least 121 lives, saw hundreds of businesses looted and weakened the country’s currency.
AfricaPosted by
The Independent

South African president vows to restore order as dozens killed in violence

South Africa’s president has pledged to bring back order after a week of violence sparked by the imprisonment of former leader Jacob Zuma.South Africa’s unrest took off after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.Zuma refused to comply with a court order to give evidence at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption during his presidency from 2009 to 2018.Speaking in the port city of Durban in hard-hit KwaZulu-Natal province, near Zuma’s home area, Cyril Ramaphosa said the chaos and violence had been “planned and coordinated” and the instigators will be prosecuted.“We have identified a good number...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma seeks further delay in corruption trial

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Former South African president Jacob Zuma, whose jailing earlier this month triggered some of the worst unrest of the post-apartheid era, appeared by video link in court on Monday to seek a further delay in his corruption trial. While the government has largely restored order in the streets,...
Africawashingtonnewsday.com

After South Africa’s deadly violence, the Zuma graft trial will resume.

After South Africa’s deadly violence, the Zuma graft trial will resume. Despite fatal violence that rocked the country after his detention in an unrelated case, the long-running corruption trial of South Africa’s imprisoned ex-president Jacob Zuma was set to start virtually on Monday. Zuma is accused of 16 counts of...
AfricaPosted by
newschain

South Africa’s jailed ex-leader Zuma to attend brother’s funeral

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will be allowed to leave prison on Thursday to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma will be permitted to wear civilian clothes at the funeral and afterwards will return to the Estcourt prison in eastern South Africa, according to a statement issued by the correctional services department.
AfricaArkansas Online

Trial resumes for S. African ex-president

JOHANNESBURG -- The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma resumed Monday, more than a week after his imprisonment for contempt of court in a separate case that set off rioting in parts of the country. Zuma is accused of taking bribes from the French arms manufacturer Thales...
PoliticsVoice of America

Trial of Ex-South African President Postponed Until August

The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma has been postponed until next month. A judge at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the former president’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday adjourned Zuma’s trial until August 10. Zuma’s lawyers had requested a delay to allow him to appear in person and properly consult with them.

