RAW Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced that AJ Styles & Omos will defend the RAW Tag Team championships against The Viking Raiders at Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV. WWE originally announced this match for next week’s live RAW but it was announced tonight that it will happen at the PPV. –Men’s MITB...

www.pwmania.com

