Boris Johnson has cautioned against claims that the UK may have passed the peak of its third wave of Covid-19, warning that “we’re not out of the woods yet”.The prime minister’s warning came before the daily statistics revealed another drop in daily case numbers, for the sixth day in a row. While the drop in daily cases from almost 55,000 on 17 July to just 24,000 today was “encouraging”, Downing Street said the prime minister believes that the impact of relaxations introduced a week ago could soon start driving numbers back up again.Meanwhile, the government has refused to rule...