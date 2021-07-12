Cancel
‘Small possible risk’ of rare neurological reaction with J&J vaccine

Shropshire Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS experts said there had been reports of people who had the jab developing Guillain-Barre syndrome. US regulators have added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it is not entirely clear the jab causes the problem.

Public Health
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Weight Loss
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
Public Health
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Pharmaceuticals

FDA Adds Guillain-Barré Warning to J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

HealthDay News — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that says the shot has been tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome. Officials said there is a “small possible risk” for the side effect, and said it is not entirely clear that...
Pharmaceuticals

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Public Health
EatThis

The #1 Supplement Dr. Fauci Takes

As the COVID Delta variant surges in all 50 states, many of us are wondering what we can do to help our bodies fight off coronavirus infection or reinfection (besides getting vaccinated and following public health guidelines on social distancing and masking). Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says he takes one particular supplement to support the immune system. It has not been proven to stop COVID—get vaccinated!—nor cure COVID—there is no cure—but does do a body good. "If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection," he said in an interview last fall. "I would not mind recommending—and I do it myself—taking vitamin D supplements." Read on to find out why, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Industry

New possible side effect of Johnson & Johnson vaccine discovered

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The FDA is preparing to add a warning to the vaccine in light of the new findings. But this side effect was not entirely unexpected. Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response that causes paralyzation and can be very serious if not treated, has been linked to vaccinations before.
Pharmaceuticals

News Quiz: Masks; J&J vaccine

1. Which group first recommended universal masking during the 2021-2022 school year?. 2. According to a new study, one dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is what percent effective against the delta variant?. A. 0%. B. 33%. C. 66%. D. 90%. 3. Which country has been accused of...
Andalusia, AL

Q&A: Local doctor says ‘get vaccinated or get infected’

With COVID-19 cases and deaths on the rise in Alabama there are increased concerns regarding the state’s low vaccination rate and the health of community and students who are getting ready to return to school without some of the safety guidelines that were in place last year. As of last...

