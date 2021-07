On an alpine summit, there’s a rustle in the bushes. The hiker next to them tugs gently on a leash that vanishes into the leaves, quietly coaxing their hiking partner out: But this isn’t your typical lab or husky. Instead, a tiny tabby head pokes outward, and a kitten picks her way daintily over the rocks, sniffing at every step. Her name is Floki, and unlike your housecat, she just loves climbing mountains.