Doctors’ leaders criticise Johnson’s ‘irresponsible’ lockdown lifting

Shropshire Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Medical Association said ending Covid controls in England could have ‘potentially devastating consequences’. Doctors’ leaders have condemned Boris Johnson’s “irresponsible” decision to press ahead with lockdown lifting in England despite Covid-19 infections continuing to surge. The British Medical Association (BMA) warned of “potentially devastating consequences” after the Prime...

