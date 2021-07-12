Doctors’ leaders criticise Johnson’s ‘irresponsible’ lockdown lifting
The British Medical Association said ending Covid controls in England could have ‘potentially devastating consequences’. Doctors’ leaders have condemned Boris Johnson’s “irresponsible” decision to press ahead with lockdown lifting in England despite Covid-19 infections continuing to surge. The British Medical Association (BMA) warned of “potentially devastating consequences” after the Prime...www.shropshirestar.com
Comments / 0