Doctors’ leaders criticise Johnson’s ‘irresponsible’ lockdown lifting

After months of confusion and anticipation, Boris Johnson has chosen to lift almost all coronavirus restrictions in England from Monday, dubbed ‘Freedom Day.’ This means that, in addition to social distancing rules being scrapped, people will no longer be legally obliged to wear face coverings in public places for the first time since June 2020. However, the prime minister said that people “might choose” to continue wearing them in areas where cases are rising and in enclosed spaces, such as public transport at peak hours.The various lockdowns that have taken place over the last 18 months have been far from...