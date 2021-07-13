Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Two-time champ Pete Alonso had eight colorful secret weapons

By Joon Lee
ESPN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of the painted baseball bat continues. New York Mets first baseman and now two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso teamed up with artist Gregory Siff to create custom-painted bats the slugger used in winning Monday's Derby at Coors Field in Denver. Alonso used a painted bat to win the 2019 Derby, just as Bryce Harper did the year before that, but these not only pushed the art form forward -- there were eight of them this time.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Gregory Siff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#New York Mets#Espn#Greek#Spartans#Nyu#Rockies#Players Weekend#Complexcon#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
MLB
News Break
Topps
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 11: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Max Scherzer, ranked

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, many teams across MLB are about to find out if they will buy, sell, or stay as is on July 31. Many names have been rumored to potentially become available and perhaps none bigger than Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 37-years-old and in the last...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees face steep price tag for potential trade target

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needs to decide before the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. Cashman has been linked on multiple occasions to Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. And those reports make sense. The Yankees need an outfielder, preferably one who hits left-handed, and Gallo checks off both of those boxes.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 underperforming players from the first half

The halfway point of the Major League Baseball season has come. The Cleveland Indians have been able to cross off well over 81 games from their schedule and now the All-Star festivities bring about a brief break for the club. While we’ve already talked about the players that exceeded expectations in the first half, what about the players that fell short?
NFLBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Reports: Mets Close To Acquiring Veteran Starting Pitcher

The New York Mets have been atop the NL East for most of 2021, despite a crazy rash of injuries. After adding Jacob deGrom to the injured list, the team was in serious need of another starting pitcher, and it appears that they found one in veteran Rich Hill. The...
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Results: Full Listings of Grades for 1st-Round Picks

The differing strategies of MLB front offices led to some unexpected picks in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets were the biggest beneficiaries of the draft projections blowing up from the start of the selectin process. Pittsburgh's choice to take...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Max Scherzer being involved in possible trade talks

Let the Max Scherzer MLB trade rumors fire up again, just as they should ahead of the rapidly approaching trade deadline on July 30th. According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, the Washington Nationals ace is having his name in discussions about a potential move outside of the capital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy