2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Two-time champ Pete Alonso had eight colorful secret weapons

The rise of the painted baseball bat continues. New York Mets first baseman and now two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso teamed up with artist Gregory Siff to create custom-painted bats the slugger used in winning Monday's Derby at Coors Field in Denver. Alonso used a painted bat to win the 2019 Derby, just as Bryce Harper did the year before that, but these not only pushed the art form forward -- there were eight of them this time.