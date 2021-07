Ministers have been warned that the health service is under similar levels of pressure as at the height of the pandemic in January, as rising Covid-19 admissions take their toll.NHS leaders say a combination of pressures in the NHS have resulted in hospitals being short of thousands of beds, with record demand in A&E departments, and the number of Covid patients in hospital rising to more than 5,000 in England for the first time since March.NHS Providers, which represents hospital and ambulance trusts, say the health service is also facing unprecedented uncertainty over funding, with its budget still not finalised...