How do you take the perfect free-kick? The devil is in the process and it is one which few have mastered to the degree of Roberto Carlos. The curving trajectory and the sheer power against a billowing net, the Brazilian legend is not defined by his set pieces alone. All the same, they are the benchmark. So there were few so delighted by Luke Shaw’s summer of success with England at the European Championship, and the comparisons that followed, than the man himself.