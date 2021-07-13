Little Caesars Introduces Vegan Pepperoni to Stores Nationwide
Little Caesars announced today that it will introduce a vegan pepperoni to its US menu nationwide. The third-largest pizza chain in the world will feature its first plant-based meat option on its new Planteroni pizza - a dairy-based pie topped with vegan pepperoni. The plant-based pizza topping comes from the vegan brand Field Roast Grain Co. The plant-based topping can be added to any custom pizza, but currently, Little Caesars does not offer a plant-based cheese for its pizzas.1061evansville.com
Comments / 0