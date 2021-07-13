Cancel
Food & Drinks

Little Caesars Introduces Vegan Pepperoni to Stores Nationwide

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Little Caesars announced today that it will introduce a vegan pepperoni to its US menu nationwide. The third-largest pizza chain in the world will feature its first plant-based meat option on its new Planteroni pizza - a dairy-based pie topped with vegan pepperoni. The plant-based pizza topping comes from the vegan brand Field Roast Grain Co. The plant-based topping can be added to any custom pizza, but currently, Little Caesars does not offer a plant-based cheese for its pizzas.

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Dan Curtin
