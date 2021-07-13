Broadcom Said to Be in Talks for SAS, Raising Software Bet

U.S. stocks ended lower for the first time in six sessions Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite took the brunt of the selling, posting its worst daily decline since mid May ahead of earnings from technology giants Microsoft Corp. , Apple Inc. , and Google parent Alphabet Inc. . The Nasdaq fell 1.2% to around 14,660, marking its steepest daily drop since May 12; the S&P 500 index declined 0.5% at 4,401, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished off 0.2% at 35,059, all closing levels are on a preliminary basis. The declines on Tuesday come after all...