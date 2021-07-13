Cancel
Team USA falls to Australia for second straight pre-Olympic basketball exhibition loss

Janesville Gazette
 14 days ago

The loss to Nigeria was supposed to be a wakeup call for the Americans. But apparently they hit the snooze button. The mighty Team USA basketball team dropped its second consecutive Olympic warmup game Monday night, 91-83, falling to Australia because Kevin Durant and the offense sputtered down the stretch.

www.gazettextra.com

