Despite struggles, Tecolotes still confident in playoff chances
The last two weeks have not been kind to the Tecolotes Dos Laredos. One could say they have been harsh to the two-nation organization. The Tecolotes have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games, and before Sunday’s win over the Generales de Durango, they were on a five-game skid. With such a rough patch, Dos Laredos has fallen to seventh place in the Mexican Baseball League Northern Division standings as it is two games back from sixth-place Aguascalientes. If the Tecos want to make the postseason, they will need to place in the top six of their conference.www.lmtonline.com
