Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe Kardashian Under IG Photo! [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The men are fighting! Khloe Kardashian’s recent bikini photo has her ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom interested again. The ex dropped a comment under her photo insinuating that he wanted her again and it stirred up some drama. Kardashian’s serial cheater baby daddy, Tristan Thompson hopped in to clap at Odom and threatened him for flirting with his baby mama!rnbcincy.com
Comments / 0