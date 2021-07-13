Cancel
Energy Industry

China June coal imports reach highest in 2021

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports in June rose 35% from a month earlier to the highest level in 2021, driven up by the robust demand from power generation and industrial activity in the country.

China brought in 28.39 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, up from 21.04 million tonnes in May and 12.3% higher from June of 2020.

For the first six months this year, China imported a total of 139.56 million tonnes of coal, down 19.7% year-on-year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

