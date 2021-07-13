Cancel
Grundy County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grundy County in northeastern Illinois * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1033 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in central Grundy County, with much higher amounts in far western Grundy County where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 130 AM CDT. The showers and storms are slowly moving east northeast. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Coal City, Dwight, Diamond, Gardner, Mazon, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley, Carbon Hill, Verona and East Brooklyn.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Flood Advisory#Channahon
