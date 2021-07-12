Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 14:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Linn The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has extended the * Flood Advisory for Eastern Linn MO County in north central Missouri Northern Macon County in north central Missouri Sullivan County in north central Missouri Western Adair County in northeastern Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 934 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Macon, Milan, Bevier, Green City, Bucklin, Novinger, Atlanta, Callao, Greencastle, Browning, New Cambria, Elmer, Ethel, South Gifford, Winigan, New Boston, Green Castle, Saint Catherine and Reger.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Cambria, MO
City
Milan, MO
City
Ethel, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Callao, MO
City
Browning, MO
City
Linn, MO
City
Elmer, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Macon, MO
City
Greencastle, MO
City
Bucklin, MO
County
Linn County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory#Eastern Linn Mo County#Elmer Ethel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
SportsABC News

Gymnasts support US women, Biles after silver finish in Tokyo

Gymnasts have been showering support for the U.S. women's gymnastics team after winning the silver medal in Tokyo -- and particularly for Simone Biles and her decision to withdraw from the competition. Biles competed on the opening rotation of vault Tuesday in the team competition but decided not to compete...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy