Buncombe County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Yancey by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storm is also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Buncombe; Henderson; McDowell; Polk; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northwestern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northeastern Henderson County in western North Carolina Northwestern Polk County in western North Carolina Southeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Southeastern Yancey County in western North Carolina * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1132 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Columbus, or near Lake Lure, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Marion, Lake Lure, Old Fort, Chimney Rock Village, Chimney Rock State Park, Bat Cave, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Pleasant Gardens, Lake Adger and Shingle Hollow. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

