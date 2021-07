With the Playdate console by Panic, portable gaming is about to get one of its periodic boosts. Nintendo, unchallenged king of the pocket device, is readying a new version of its 84-million-selling Switch, and Valve’s recently announced Steam Deck promises to put the power of a gaming PC into an ultra-compact device. These are the big launches, but there are also niche releases for those who admire the art and style of much earlier videogames. We’ve already admired the retro-tinged lines of the Analogue Pocket and now there’s another old school challenger.