Gran Turismo 7 Beta Test Surfaces on PlayStation Website

The venerable late author Tom Clancy has lent his name many movies, TV shows, and movies, including some of Ubisoft's best titles. Rainbow Six, The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon all sprang from his military fiction, and have gone on to become great successes in their own right — but what if they were all in the same game? Tossed into a combination platter that no one ordered, Ubisoft has pulled inspiration from the Tom Clancy universe to craft a new first-person shooter that promises to shake up the genre. Does it have what it takes to be one of the best shooters on the Xbox and PC? Only time will tell. Here's everything we know about the upcoming shooter, XDefiant.