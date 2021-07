Nigel Alston rushed form his seat inside the Arts Council Theatre in Winston-Salem and out to the darkened lobby, tears streaming down his face. People whispered: What could be wrong? He was attending an early performance by the North Carolina Black Repertory Company of Black Nativity, a reimagining of the Christmas story by the writer Langston Hughes. Alston continues to see NC Black Rep’s performance of the play every December, but that particular viewing — and a specific song in which an angel sings — opened his emotional floodgates. And the feeling stuck with him. “It gets me every time,” says Alston, who today serves as NC Black Rep’s executive director. “It’s just one of those songs that touches your soul and takes you back to a place in time.”