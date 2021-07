The outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting yesterday has failed to provide any trigger for a strong rise/breakout in equities. The Fed left both the interest rates and the asset purchases unchanged and gave no hint on tapering the stimulus. As such the sideways consolidation in equities can continue for some more time. Our bias continues to remain bullish to see an upside breakout of this consolidation eventually going forward. Dow has dipped below 35000 and can move down within its 33000-35100 range. DAX remains mixed within its 15200-15800 range. Nikkei is likely to retain its 27000-29500 range and move up within it in the coming days. Shanghai continues to remain under pressure and can consolidate between 3300-3450 for some time. Sensex and Nifty have risen back well after a sharp intraday fall yesterday. They are likely to retain their 51000/52000-53000 and 15500/600-15900 range for some more time.