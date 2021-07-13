Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Examining Their 5th & 6th Round Picks

By Noah Wright
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates have had a strong draft so far. They’ve continued to pick players who will help them within the next two seasons with their fifth and sixth round picks. So far, the Pittsburgh Pirates have had an extremely strong draft. They picked one of, if not the best...

rumbunter.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
306K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Pirates Swing Another Trade With A NL Central Foe

Mar 29, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman John Nogowski (34) stands on the field prior to the spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. July is always a month full of trades in the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBaudacy.com

Pirates DFA player acquired in McCutchen trade

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Acquired with Bryan Reynolds in the Andrew McCutchen trade, the Pirates have designated pitcher Kyle Crick for assignment. They needed the roster spot after trading cash considerations to the Angels for left-hand pitcher Dillon Peters. The 28-year-old Peters was 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA in...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Padres acquire Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier in blockbuster deal

The San Diego Padres have struck gold and acquired Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier to kick off the MLB trade deadline, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Padres have been rumored for Kris Bryant and Joey Gallo, so acquiring Fraizer is definitely a surprise. However, you can never count out Padres general manager AJ Preller who will do whatever it takes to get a star and lead this team to a World Series.
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Giants are interested in Pirates' trade candidates

After taking three of four games from the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road, the Giants have returned home and dropped two straight to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. There could be a silver lining, though. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that in the last 24 to 48 hours, the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Tyler Anderson Out Pitching an Ex-Pirate Starter

The Pittsburgh Pirates picked up Tyler Anderson on an under the radar one-year deal. But he’s outpitched this popular player they traded this off-season. The Pittsburgh Pirates had a very active offseason. Most of this was due to their three big trades of Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove, and Jameson Taillon. They made some minor, mostly small-time, one-year, and minor league deals as well. Tyler Anderson, who was one of those one-year deals, has been quite effective and consistent this year. But has actually out pitched one of the three players the Pirates traded, that being Jameson Taillon.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Have Long Had Interest in Tucupita Marcano

Prior to acquiring Tucupita Marcano from the San Diego Padres in the Adam Frazier trade the Pittsburgh Pirates had previously attempted to acquire Marcano. Sunday evening the Pittsburgh Pirates traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. In return for Frazier the Pirates acquired a trio of prospects from the Padres. The headliner of this group was utility man Tucupita Marcano.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Richard Rodríguez Trade Proposal with the White Sox

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be looking to move relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez, which could intrigue the Chicago White Sox. Let’s take a look at a hypothetical trade proposal between the two teams. One of the best relief pitchers on the trade market is Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed closer, Richard Rodríguez. So...
MLBTimes-Argus

Pirates pick Kellington in 4th round

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected recent U-32 graduate Owen Kellington at the start of Monday’s fourth round of the MLB Draft. The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year is the second-highest Vermont native to be chosen in the June Draft behind Kirk McCaskill. Kellington, a right-handed pitcher and left-handed batter, was the 102nd overall pick. He led his high school team to its first championship in program history last month during a 5-0 victory over cross-town rival Spaulding at Centennial Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Benches Clear, Chad Kuhl Goes 5 Strong in Victory

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 16: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with Ben Gamel #18 after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning during the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pirates 2021 Round 3 pick bio in brief: RHP Bubba Chandler

School: North Oconee HS, Bogart, Ga. Age/DOB: 18 (Sept. 14, 2002) Scouting report: Committed to Clemson as a quarterback in football and to play baseball. ... Rated as the country's 19th-best quarterback recruit by 247 Sports. ... Baseball America rated Chandler the No. 20 overall prospect, the eighth-best high school prospect and third-best high school pitching prospect. ... MLB.com rated Chandler No. 21 overall, No. 13 among high schoolers and fourth among high school pitchers. ... As with any big-time recruit for another sport, signability likely is why Chandler fell into the third round. ... Also considered a draftable hitter, and he played shortstop. ... According to MLB.com, Chandler's fastball velocity has increased to 92-95 mph on average and can peak at 97 mph. ... Chandler also has a curveball that has been tracked with a high spin rate. He throws a changeup, too. ... Scouting services see upside because he hasn't focused exclusively on baseball and his mechanics therefore could use polish. ... In addition to baseball and football, Chandler is a standout in basketball with enough athleticism to windmill dunk. ... Chandler helped lead North Oconee baseball to a 31-6 record and Georgia's state Class 4A baseball semifinals.
MLBwcn247.com

Pirates sign second-round pick LHP Anthony Solometo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed second-round pick Anthony Solometo. The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus. That's nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick. The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis. Solometo went 4-0 with one save, a 0.21 ERA, 64 strikeouts and just five walks in 32.2 innings as a senior at Bishop Eustace (NJ) Preparatory School.
MLBwisr680.com

Pirates sign yet another top draft pick

The Pirates lured another draft pick away from a college opportunity Wednesday, when they gave a signing bonus of $3 million to sign third-round draft pick Bubba Chandler. The shortstop/pitcher had been committed to Clemson. Baseball America considered him the 20th-best prospect in the draft, but teams let him slide to the third round over signing concerns.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: 5 Prospects in Baseball America’s 2021 Update

The Pittsburgh Pirates have really put together a quality farm system. It starts at the top. It is that time of the year again. Major national baseball websites are going to start releasing their midseason prospect ranking updates. Obviously, for the Pittsburgh Pirates, this will be one of the more intriguing things to follow. Of course, they just had a very strong draft and will be acquiring some more prospects over the coming days.

Comments / 1

Community Policy