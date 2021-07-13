At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

At least 12 people have died in devastating flooding in China, after the central province of Henan experienced what forecasters say is its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years.The deaths occurred in the region’s capital Zhengzhou, where 100,000 people have now been evacuated from their homes.The city saw almost a year’s worth of rain between Saturday evening and Tuesday night, with 617.1mm falling over the three day period, not far off the annual average of 640.8mm.The severe rainfall caused rivers to flood in the Yellow River basin, meaning dozens of cities were inundated.Pictures from Zhengzhou depict residents wading across the streets near half-submerged vehicles, while alarming footage on social media shows commuters on an underground train up to their chests in water on Tuesday. Speaking on Wednesday, Chinese president Xi Jinping admitted that the situation was challenging. "Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult," he told state television. Read More China floods: Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water as 12 dead in Zhengzho