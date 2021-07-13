Cancel
China

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

 14 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel collapsed Monday afternoon.

Politicsdallassun.com

Beijing announces naval drill in disputed South China Sea

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): China on Monday announced that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will conduct an exercise in the disputed South China Sea. The training maneuver will be held in the waters between Guangdong's Shangchuan Island and the South China Sea on July 27 at 6:00 p.m (local time) and will last until July 29 at 10:00 p.m (local time), reported Taiwan News.
WorldWNCY

China hotel collapse kills eight; rescuers search for nine missing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine people missing in the ruins, state media reported. The collapse of part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in the coastal city happened on Monday...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Typhoon In-Fa drenches eastern China

Typhoon In-Fa uprooted trees and drenched communities in knee-deep water in parts of eastern China, but there were no reports of major damage as it made landfall on Sunday. Sea, air and rail traffic had been shut down across a swathe of the coast centered on the major shipping port of Ningbo, where the weakening typhoon rumbled ashore around midday packing winds of up to 38 metres per second, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
Public Safetywcn247.com

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

BEIJING (AP) — Search and rescue teams are trying to help 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The emergency management department in the city of Zhuhai says the cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood is under investigation. A command center has been set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies. Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong province near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the economy about 40 years ago.
CarsPosted by
The Independent

China floods: Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water as at least 25 dead in Zhengzhou

At least 25 people have died and 100,000 have been evacuated in Zhengzhou city, the capital of central China’s Henan province, after heavy rains led to large areas of the province being submerged in water.12 of them died after a subway tunnel flooded and more than 500 were pulled to safety, according to state media. Visuals posted on social media show flooded streets, submerged subway stations, where people were trapped in neck-high water inside subway trains. Entire vehicles were seen to be either covered in water or floating across flooded neighbourhoods.Follow China floods live: Region sees heaviest...
ChinaUSA Today

China blasts dam to divert floods from Henan province; at least 25 dead

BEIJING — China's military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed...
TrafficComplex

Severe Flooding in Central China Leaves at Least 12 Dead

The city of Zhengzhou, China in the Henan province received nearly 8 inches of rain in a single hour on Tuesday, causing severe flooding that has left a reported 12 dead and many trapped in cars and even subway trains. There has been severe flooding reported across the world, most...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Torrential Rainfall Leaves At Least 25 Dead in China

Floodwaters trapped people in subways. Neighborhoods were covered in waist-high water. One city received its entire average annual rainfall in 72 hours. Over 30 inches of rain fell in 72 hours across a part of central China, creating deadly torrents of floodwaters that trapped people in subways and buildings and left cars floating down roadways.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

China floods - live: At least 12 dead and 100,000 evacuated after region sees heaviest rain in a millennium

At least 12 people have died in devastating flooding in China, after the central province of Henan experienced what forecasters say is its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years.The deaths occurred in the region’s capital Zhengzhou, where 100,000 people have now been evacuated from their homes.The city saw almost a year’s worth of rain between Saturday evening and Tuesday night, with 617.1mm falling over the three day period, not far off the annual average of 640.8mm.The severe rainfall caused rivers to flood in the Yellow River basin, meaning dozens of cities were inundated.Pictures from Zhengzhou depict residents wading across the streets near half-submerged vehicles, while alarming footage on social media shows commuters on an underground train up to their chests in water on Tuesday. Speaking on Wednesday, Chinese president Xi Jinping admitted that the situation was challenging. "Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult," he told state television. Read More China floods: Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water as 12 dead in Zhengzho
TrafficVoice of America

At Least 25 Dead as China Sees 'Once in a Thousand Years' Rains

At least 25 people have died from heavy rains in China's central province of Henan. Twelve of them died in a flooded underground train in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou. Officials had to provide shelter for about 100,000 people in Zhengzhou. The floods stopped the city's rail and road transportation. Thousands of military troops have started a rescue effort in the area.
Environmentwbrz.com

At least 25 dead in China following devastating flash floods

HONG KONG - South Louisiana's residents, all too familiar with the devastating impact that heavy rainfall can have on a region, can relate to what thousands of displaced individuals in China are experiencing when nearly a year's worth of rain poured down on the country's east-central region this week. As...
Environmentcapradio.org

Typhoon Hits Shanghai As Central China Deals With Flooding

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. A typhoon made landfall in eastern China on Sunday, as central China is still struggling with record flooding that killed dozens people, and forced more than a million people from their homes. Transcript. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. At least 69 people are dead...
Environmentdallassun.com

Over 360,000 people evacuated in Shanghai

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai, China and forced evacuations of more than 360,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday. The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua...

Comments / 0

