Charlotte, NC

NC COVID-19 numbers are starting to rise again, with new growth in hospitalizations

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of declining COVID-19 cases, North Carolina is starting to see a resurgence in the virus. With the highly contagious delta variant circulating across the country and growing its presence, including in the Carolinas, and the Fourth of July holiday bringing more people together, health officials had said it would be likely the state would see a bump in the metrics.

